Two suspects identified in deadly College St. shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have identified two suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on College Street Friday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 24-year-old Daysia Fowler and 24-year-old Raekwon Jackson were arrested around 7:00 p.m. outside the Mercy Hospital Emergency room.

Walsh said while officers were called to College Street for a Shotspotter activation, additional officers were at the local hospitals after they were made aware a gunshot victim possibly getting dropped off privately. Two minutes later, an officer at Mercy saw five people get out of a car parked in front of the emergency room; Two of those people were bleeding.

Walsh said the two men had non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the shooting on College Street.

Walsh said another passenger, later identified as Raekwon Jackson had a large bag over his shoulder. Because of the shooting that took place, officers searched the bag and found a large amount of cash and liquid cocaine. Another bag filled with cash was also found in the car. Inside the trunk, there was a third bag with a loaded high capacity semi-automatic firearm inside.

Fowler was charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Jackson was charged with the following: