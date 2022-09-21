SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects are being held without the right to bail after being indicted for the murder of Rashad Taylor.

Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera were indicted for the murder of 41-year-old Rashad Taylor of Springfield.

On June 26th, police were called to Genesee Street in Springfield for a report of a gunshot victim. Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. Rodriguez was arrested on July 1st at his home on Ina Street for murder, he was arraigned on September 21st. Aponte-River was arraigned on September 16th and both are being held without the right to bail.

The suspects are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 15, 2023.