Two suspects to be charged with money laundering, trafficking drugs in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects allegedly involved with a raid at Wilbraham home where officers seized hundreds of marijuana plants, along with other drugs and cash on Wednesday.

According to Wilbraham Police Sgt. Jeff Rudinski, arrest warrants have been issued for 37-year-old Daniel Duncan and 30-year-old Kayla Koc for the following charges:

Possession of a class B substance

Possession of a class C substance with the intent to distribute

Trafficking of a class D substance 100+ pounds

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Money laundering

Photo: Wilbraham Police Department

According to Rudinski, on Wednesday Wilbraham Police officers executed a search warrant at 180 Crane Hill Road as a result of a lengthy investigation into possible drug activity within the home.

Officers seized several hundred marijuana plants, marijuana products, narcotics, and $285,000 in cash. This investigation is still ongoing and Rudinski said additional charges are expected.