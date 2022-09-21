LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing.

The Longmeadow police are investigating a larceny case and are looking for two women in the photos shared on the department’s Facebook page. In the five photos, you can see that two women appear to be shopping, using a phone, and one looking directly at a security camera.

(Longmeadow Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-567-3311, extension 0, or use the anonymous tip line at 413-565-4199.