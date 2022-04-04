WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that allegedly stole from a store.

According to police, a man and a woman are suspected of stealing $250 worth of liquor from a business in West Springfield Sunday evening around 6:00 p.m. The two suspects left the business in a four-door sedan. The police department has shared these photos of the suspects and the vehicle:

Anyone with information on the suspects or incident is asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229 or Text-A Tip, Text SOLVE plus the message to 274637 on your cell phone.