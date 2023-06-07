SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers were shot at while they were at a homicide investigation on the 200 block of Union Street on Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Wednesday at 1:55 a.m., officers were outside of a building on the 200 block of Union Street where a homicide investigation was going on and heard gunshots coming from the intersection of School and High Streets.

When three officers turned onto School Street from Union Street, they heard and felt bullets fly by them. As more officers arrived, they found a car and a building window on the 0-100 block of School Street had been shot at.

Detectives reviewed the video and discovered that the incident began with a group of people talking, then one person entered a car. When that person drove away, one suspect started shooting at the car as it sped away. A second suspect also started firing a gun in the direction of the officers who were going to the initial gunfire.

Several suspects were detained, but the two shooting suspects were able to run away from the incident. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau along with the Firearms Investigation Unit are investigating.