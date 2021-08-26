Two teenagers arrested for deadly shooting on Walnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Walnut Street earlier this month.

According to Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 17-year-old Tamon Byrd of Chicopee and Haliendrew Flores of West Springfield have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Miguel Sanchez.

The shooting happened around 9:24 p.m. Sunday, August 8 near Walnut Street. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim was identified as Miguel Sanchez of Holyoke.

Byrd is expected to appear in court on September 24. Flores will be in court Friday for a bail argument.

The Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit are continuing to investigate the deadly incident.