SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two juveniles have been arrested in Springfield following a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

Springfield police were called to Harlan Street around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle on Carew Street. While the stolen vehicle was turning on Newbury Street, a bicyclist was hit while in a crosswalk. The bicyclist received minor injuries.

Two juveniles later jumped out of the stolen vehicle while still moving near Long Terrace and attempted to run away. The vehicle continued forward and crashed into a tree and fence on Newbury Street.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on Alvin Street and officers shortly after located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding under a car on Carew Street. Due to their ages, the two juveniles will not be identified.