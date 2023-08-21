SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield teens were arrested after a loaded firearm, drugs, and cash were seized during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 7:05 p.m., officers observed a car that was driving on Armory Street without a front license plate that was not inspected. Officers performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Armory and Taylor Streets.

The officers could smell burnt marijuana, see multiple smoked roaches, a scale, plastic bags, cash, and more than the legal amount of marijuana in the car. The driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Zaddiel Aponte-Perez, was arrested.

The passenger, who was a 17-year-old boy, grabbed a bag and got out of the car. The teen had his hand inside the bag and did not comply with the officer’s orders to not reach inside of the bag. The officers detained the teen, and inside the bag was a loaded firearm, 280 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and more than $1,000 in cash.

The 17-year-old was arrested, and due to his age, his name, specific charges, and booking photo will not be released.

Zaddiel Aponte-Perez (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield Police Department

Zaddiel Aponte-Perez of Springfield is charged with:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Heroin Trafficking

Cocaine Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

No Inspection Sticker

Number Plate Violation