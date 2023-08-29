DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Dorchester teens were arrested on Monday for firearm charges.
According to the Boston Police Department, around 6:25 p.m. on Monday, officers were around Topliff Street performing an ongoing drug investigation when they saw two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17 years old, walking and one teen with his left arm pinned to his body.
Officers stopped the teens and found a firearm in the waistbands of both teens. One of the firearms was determined to be a Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine. The other firearm was also a Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.
The 15-year-old boy is being charged with the following:
- Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
The 17-year-old boy is being charged with the following:
- Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
- Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
They are both expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.