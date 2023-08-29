DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Dorchester teens were arrested on Monday for firearm charges.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 6:25 p.m. on Monday, officers were around Topliff Street performing an ongoing drug investigation when they saw two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17 years old, walking and one teen with his left arm pinned to his body.

Officers stopped the teens and found a firearm in the waistbands of both teens. One of the firearms was determined to be a Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine. The other firearm was also a Black Taurus 9mm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

Boston Police Department

The 15-year-old boy is being charged with the following:

Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

The 17-year-old boy is being charged with the following:

Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Delinquent to wit- Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

They are both expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.