SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 5:55 p.m. Saturday, officers received information that a Hyundai was stolen the previous day and was located with two people inside. When officers saw the vehicle being driven on Allen Street, two people ran from the car before stopping.

At around 6:50 p.m. the two suspects were positively identified and arrested on Chester Street in connection with a stolen Hyundai. A Springfield resident, 18-year-old Daniel Walker who has an open firearms charge in August 2022, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested however, police do not release the names or charges due to their age.

There has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai car thefts because they are easy to steal, fueled by a viral social media challenge. To help prevent the theft of these vehicles, Springfield police urge owners to get a steering wheel locking device.