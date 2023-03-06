GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a several-month-long investigation, Greenfield Police arrest two men for trafficking cocaine and heroin/fentanyl.

One of the individuals arrested was out on bail from his December 5th case. Investigators executed search warrants in Greenfield and ended up seizing the following that day:

• Approximately (114) grams of suspected cocaine

• Approximately (650) bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl

• Approximately $113,000.00 in US currency

However, while on bail he restarted his narcotics operation again. Then another investigation was conducted on Monday, March 6th by the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force and Greenfield Police Department, investigators were granted multiple search warrants from the Franklin Superior Court. These search warrants were executed in Greenfield and Turners Falls where investigators located and sized more US Currency and illegal narcotics.

The following was retrieved:

• Approximately (2) kilograms (2,000) grams of suspected cocaine

• Approximately (520) bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl

• Approximately $40,000.00 in US currency

Both individuals that were arrested in this case were charged with the following:

• Trafficking in Cocaine (>200 grams)

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin/Fentanyl

The names of the individuals have not been released yet. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.