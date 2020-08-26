Two victims injured after incident on West Columbus Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating after police were called to West Columbus Avenue early Wednesday morning for a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, when officers arrived at the 1400 block of West Columbus Avenue around 1 a.m. they observed shell casings in a parking lot, but no victims.

Walsh said a short time later a woman walked into Mercy with a thumb injury from shrapnel. Shrapnel is bomb, mine, or shell fragments.

A man also walked into Baystate Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to Walsh both victims were in the parking lot at the time of the ShotSpotter activation.

Springfield police are investigating the incident.

