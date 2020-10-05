Two Westfield residents arrested after narcotics investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested and police seized a sawed-off shotgun after a drug distribution investigation on Friday.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, narcotics detectives arrested 39-year-old Joshua Pease and 49-year-old Patrick Hogan around 11:30 a.m. on the 700 block of New Ludlow Road in South Hadley after an investigation.

Detectives were investigating illegal drug sales along the Springfield and Chicopee city line due to several complaints from residents. On Friday morning detectives saw a car with two occupants believed to be involved in a drug deal near East Street.

Officers then followed the car through Chicopee and into South Hadley eventually pulling it over on New Ludlow Road in South Hadley when additional officers arrived.

Walsh said officers immediately saw suboxone strips, adderall pills and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke crack-cocaine. Detectives then searched the vehicle and seized crack-cocaine and a sawed off shotgun.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

The driver, Pease, and passenger, Hogan, were then arrested and taken to 130 Pearl Street to be booked as part of the wesern Massachusetts Mutual Aid Agreement.

Joshua Pease of Main Street in Westfield is charged with the following:

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Carrying a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a class B drug (crack-cocaine) – two counts

Possession of a class B drug (suboxone)

Possession of a class E drug (adderall)

Hogan of Phelps Ave. in Westfield is charged with the following: