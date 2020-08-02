Two women arrested after police recover 150+ bags of heroin in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women were arrested Friday night after police seized drugs inside of a car in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department, 40-year-old Jessica Beaudoin-Rodriguez of Holyoke and 23-year-old Skyelyn Reyes of East Longmeadow were arrested after officers saw a car idling a parking lot with no lights on around 11:10 p.m.

Officers were in the area checking the security of a business when they approached the suspicious car. Before checking the vehicle, officers saw the front seat passenger allegedly attempting to hide an object between the front seat and center console.

Once officers searched the car they found a small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine residue on the front and rear seats. Officers were able to recover a total of 160 bags of heroin and $354.00 in cash.

Photo: Monson Police Department

Beaudoin-Rodriguez was charged with possession of a Class A substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a Class B substance. Reyes was charged with possession of a Class B substance. Both women are scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court.