Two women arrested on cocaine charges in Ware traffic stop

Samantha Calkins (L) and Katrina Dufresne (R) were arrested on cocaine charges following a traffic stop in Ware on July 4, 2021. Images courtesy: Ware Police Department

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police arrested two women on cocaine charges following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to Ware Police, Samantha Calkins, 44, and Christina Dufresne, 28, are now both facing charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

According to a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, the stop was made after narcotics investigators obtained information “through the investigation as to the operator being an active distributor of the illegal narcotic cocaine.” Police say a search yielded “an amount of crack cocaine and cocaine consistent with distribution.”

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Calkins faces additional charges for distribution of cocaine and LSD. Both Calkins and Dufresne are being held without the right to bail, pending their arraignments at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, which are scheduled for Tuesday.