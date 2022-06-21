BOSTON (WWLP) – Two people from Worcester pleaded guilty in connection with drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 34-year-old Cintia Franco and 39-year-old Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, a/k/a “Animal,” pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin

Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl

Garcia also pleaded guilty to distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

An investigation in 2019 revealed co-conspirator John Robles was selling purported oxycodone pills, which were determined to be counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, at Albino’s Market in Worcester. Law enforcement intercepted phone calls from Robles’ phone and identified Garcia as the supply source.

During the investigation, Garcia and Franco were distributing heroin, fentanyl pills and powdered fentanyl directly to users in Worcester.

“The defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute deadly drugs, many of which disguised as pharmaceutical-grade prescription pills, into the Worcester community and profit off of people’s pain and suffering,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The opioid epidemic is still raging. Every day, fentanyl takes countless lives and causes irreversible destruction and harm in our communities across the Commonwealth and the country. Drug traffickers will be prosecuted and removed from our communities. This is a priority in my administration.”

Franco and Garcia face up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million. They are scheduled to be sentenced on October 19.