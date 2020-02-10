1  of  48
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Public Schools Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Montessori School of Northampton NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Union #38 School District

Two wounded in NYPD “assassination attempts”

Crime

by: NBC's Susan McGinnis

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  A man suspected in two separate attacks that left New York City police officers wounded was taken into custody Sunday after opening fire inside Bronx Precinct Headquarters.

That attack left a New York Police lieutenant wounded, shot in the arm when the gunman walked into the building Sunday morning and began shooting.

The precinct headquarters shooting came just 12 hours after  another shooting targeting two officers sitting in their police van Saturday night.  One of those officers was hit twice, in the chin and neck. 

“We are confident that he is the same person who attempted to assassinate our police officers last night,” New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said after the gunman was taken into custody.

The shooter is identified as career criminal Robert Williams, arrested previously for homicide and gun possession, and reportedly released from custody only recently.    

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says Williams had an agenda.

“It was a premeditated effort to kill, and not just to kill other human beings but to kill those who wear a uniform that represents all of us,” de Blasio said.

The injured officers are expected to fully recover.  

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3btQKxZ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories