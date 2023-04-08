CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A toddler has died following a crash Saturday morning in Clarksburg.

The Massachusetts State Police is currently investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio. A preliminary investigation suggests that the boy died after his father, while fleeing a motor vehicle crash on foot, lost the child in a brook.

At 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, Troopers from State Police-Cheshire were sent to a motor vehicle crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg. A Trooper and EMS were at the accident within minutes and immediately learned that a child who had been in the vehicle, which was a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was unaccounted for. The driver and the toddler’s father, 35-year-old Darel A. Galorenzo, were in the area of the brook as well.

Troopers and Firefighters began searching Hudson Brook for the toddler, and located him in the water just before 2:20 a.m., in an area of the brook close to #150 Middle Road. Within moments, a Trooper and fire personnel retrieved the toddler from the brook and EMTs began immediate emergency first-aid or drowning injuries.

The toddler was sent to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams where they determined died from the accident.

Troopers at the accident made observations of Galorenzo that were consistent with him being intoxicated. Galorenzo was also sent to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation under police guard. After he was examined and discharged, a Trooper took him to the Cheshire Barracks, where he is in custody. In addition to the OUI and the negligent operation of motor vehicle charges, more charges related to the toddler’s death are anticipated.

The facts of the incident are being investigated by the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.