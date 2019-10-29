U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer seizes $19M of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returned to Boston Sunday after conducting an 80-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the U.S. Coast Guard, Spencer’s crew seized about 700 kilograms of cocaine which values $19 million after prohibiting a smuggling vessel in an attempt to disrupt transnational crime organizations.

The patrol spanned more than 14,000 nautical miles while enforcing international counter-trafficking laws and helping to preserve the national security of the U.S.

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew team of 100.