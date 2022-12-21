WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– Thieves are using the identities of federal law enforcement officials in an effort to steal identities and banking information.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are warning the public of a nationwide imposter scheme where persons call and identify themselves as U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

The scheme involves multiple scenarios including claims of illegal substances being found in packages being sent to the victim, and evidence of multiple bank accounts in the victim’s name proving money laundering. The fraudsters use spoofing techniques, which involves using the real agency’s phone numbers and names and badge numbers of federal agents.

Victims are threatened with arrest and directed to send personal identity and banking information, as well as to deposit money into a personal digital wallet.

The U.S. Marshals Service provides this guidance:

The U.S. Marshals Service WILL NEVER ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers, or to make bitcoin deposits for any purpose.

NEVER divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

You can remain anonymous when you report.

Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

For more information and details on this illegal scheme, go to the U.S. Marshal’s website.