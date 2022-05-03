AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst is investigating another incident of an email containing racist and hateful language similar in tone to an email sent to Black student groups this past fall.

According to a statement by the University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, several individual Black students and one campus office received an email Tuesday evening containing deeply racist, hateful language similar in tone to an email sent to Black student groups last semester

UMass Amherst has since spoken with law enforcement to seek assistance in identifying the source of this new anti-Black racist email and will do everything within the University’s power to hold the person responsible accountable.

“I realize how frustrating the slow progress of the investigation is and how profoundly disturbing it is that our Black students have been targeted again. I am angry and frustrated as well. I will thoroughly assess the status of our investigation and will inquire with law enforcement agencies to make sure that we are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrator of these hateful acts to justice. If that person is someone in the campus community, they will face severe university sanctions, up to and including expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution.” University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy

These investigations, law enforcement experts say, are often difficult. The investigation into the original email from the fall of 2021 has so far been inconclusive. That investigation is a collaborative effort undertaken by the UMass Police Department, the campus office of Information Technology, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and independent experts from Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics.