UMass Amherst Police looking to identify suspects involved in alleged assault

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts Police are looking to identify three suspects who allegedly assaulted a man on October 26.

According to UMass Police, around 5:07 p.m. police were notified that a man was assaulted by three other men in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

When police arrived they found the victim with significant head injuries. He was unable to provide information on the suspects and was taken to the hospital.

Police say a number of witnesses came forward with physical descriptions of three college-aged, white men.

Witnesses told police the main suspect (who is pictured in the photo above) was wearing a grey plaid flannel long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a Carhartt winter cap. The only description police received about the other two men is that they wear wearing hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call UMPD Officer Allison Fenton at 413-545-2121, leave an anonymous tip at 413-577-8477 or use the UMPD anonymous witness form here.

Police are still investigating the incident and will review all camera footage in the area.