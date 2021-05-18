UMass Amherst professor arraigned for OUI charge after allegedly hitting stroller with baby inside

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass Amherst professor was arraigned Tuesday morning accused of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a baby stroller with her car.

The incident happened in Hadley Monday afternoon. Police arrested 43-year-old Tammy Haut-Donahue and charged her with operating under the influence of alcohol. She was released on personal recognizance during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Hadley Police Department said officers were called to the Mountain Farms parking lot for a report of a woman driving a black BMW who appeared impaired and had struck a stroller with a 17-month-old baby inside. Authorities said the baby is okay, no injuries were reported.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski confirmed for 22News Haut-Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. A university statement said, “Our thoughts are with the mother and child following this very concerning matter.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today