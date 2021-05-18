UMass Amherst professor arraigned for OUI charge after allegedly hitting stroller with baby inside

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass Amherst professor was arraigned Tuesday morning accused of driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a baby stroller with her car.

The incident happened in Hadley Monday afternoon. Police arrested 43-year-old Tammy Haut-Donahue and charged her with operating under the influence of alcohol. She was released on personal recognizance during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Hadley Police Department said officers were called to the Mountain Farms parking lot for a report of a woman driving a black BMW who appeared impaired and had struck a stroller with a 17-month-old baby inside. Authorities said the baby is okay, no injuries were reported.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski confirmed for 22News Haut-Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering. A university statement said, “Our thoughts are with the mother and child following this very concerning matter.”