AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass police have made multiple arrests on campus for criminal trespassing, after protests were held Wednesday.

Those protests were in response to the Israel-Hamas war, amid increased aggression from the Israeli government towards Palestinian people.

According to UMass officials, multiple people were arrested after they refused to leave the Whitmore Administration Building after it closed. When buildings are closed for business and are no longer staffed on campus, standard protocols require that members of the public leave to ensure public safety and the protection of property within the building.

It’s not known at this time how many people were arrested.