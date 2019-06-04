UMass police looking to identify alleged bike thief

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police at UMass are asking for help identifying a man they say stole a bike from campus.

According to the UMass Amherst Police Department, the theft took place Monday at 10:57 a.m. Police said the man was caught on video cutting a bike lock and stealing the bicycle from a rack outside of the Olver Design Building.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height with a husky build. The man has dark hair that is closely shaved, and a beard with no mustache.

The man was wearing dark grey shorts with a plaid pattern, a shirt with large red and white stripes, and brown shoes. He was also wearing white-framed sunglasses and a dark grey backpack with ‘Under Armour’ written down the middle in green letters.

Police said the bicycle is a black Cannondale women’s hybrid-style mountain bike with a serial number of YC58355. The bike is said to be worth $1,400 and was the victim’s primary method of getting to work.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call Officer Jeff Skinner at 413-545-2121 or email him at JSkinner@umass.edu.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.