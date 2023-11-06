AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A University of Massachusetts student was arrested Friday, after allegedly assaulting another student at a rally to show solidarity with Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

According to a statement sent to UMass students by Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Shelley Perdomo-Ahmed and Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police Tyrone Parham, the incident happened Friday at the “Bring Them Home: Solidarity Walk and Installation,” which was organized by the Jewish student group Hillel.

Toward the end of the event, an individual allegedly approached participants making “aggressive and rude gestures.” Later, the same individual assaulted a student who was holding an Israeli flag, and attempted to steal and spit on the flag.

The suspect, who has been identified as a student, but whose name has not been released at this time, was released on bail but ordered to stay away from campus.

“What this student is accused of is reprehensible, illegal, and unacceptable,” the statement from Perdomo-Ahmed and Parham reads, “Let us be clear, these were the actions of an individual who did not speak for nor act on behalf of a group or anyone other than themselves. Peaceful advocacy and protest must and will be protected on our campus.”

“Antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of bigotry have no place in our community, and we are committed to ensuring our community’s engagement with opposing viewpoints is maintained in a respectful manner.”

Perdomo-Ahmed and Parham say there are no credible threats to the UMass community, but campus police remain vigilant.