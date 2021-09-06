Unarmed robbery in East Longmeadow; worker injured

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A store employee was hurt during an unarmed robbery at an East Longmeadow convenience store Monday, police say.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams told 22News the robbery at the Pride Market located at 618 North Main Street was reported just after 7:30 Monday morning.

Williams said the suspect, who was masked and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, was able to get money from the store’s cash register, before running away in the direction of Springfield. An employee at the store was injured during the incident, and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, and is expected to be okay.

Williams said the suspect is described as a tall, thin Black man. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black Champion brand sweatpants and white sneakers with black accents. Police are reviewing surveillance footage, and may later release images.

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services section has been called-in to help East Longmeadow Police with their investigation.