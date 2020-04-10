Breaking News
United States Attorney to conduct federal investigation at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

BOSTON (WWLP) – The United States Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation in the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke after 32 veteran residents have died. 

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, the Attorney’s Office along with the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division will investigate to see whether the Soldiers’ Home violated the rights of residents by failing to provide them adequate medical care during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. The federal civil investigation will be separate from any state or independent investigation.

CRIPA gives the department the authority to investigate violations of the US. constitution and federal law that result from a “pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights” in state-run institutions, including nursing facilities.

“It would be difficult to overstate our obligation to the health and well-being of elderly and disabled military veterans and, by extension, to their families. The federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act specifically protects the rights of those confined in state facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future. My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here.”

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling

Of the deaths, 28 tested positive for COVID-19 and four tested negative.

Families are encouraged to contact the Department via phone at 1-888-221-6023 or by email.

