COLUMBIA, S.C. (WWLP) – A University of South Carolina student from Madison, Connecticut was shot and killed early Saturday morning while attempting to enter the wrong house by mistake.

The Columbia Police Department found 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio with a gunshot wound to his upper body after being sent to reports of a home burglary and shooting. Officers found his body on the front porch around 2:00 a.m.

The Police say that the student lived on the same street, but mistakenly attempted to enter another home. Donofrio’s parents say that they had moved him into his off-campus house just last week.

Police did not say whether any charges were filed.