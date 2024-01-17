SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An unidentified suspect wielding a knife vandalized Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s vehicle, parked at City Hall, by slashing all four tires.

According to the Mayor’s office, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, still at large and reportedly armed with a large knife, poses a serious threat to public safety. Mayor Sarno expressed deep concern for residents, emphasizing the severity of the act involving a deadly weapon.

“Take myself out of the picture; this is a serious act of violence with a deadly weapon,” Mayor Sarno stated. “It is very concerning that someone is acting out like this and endangering the public. I have the utmost confidence in our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department to find this individual and apprehend him before any other vehicles or property are damaged, or worse if he were to attack someone with this knife.”

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Authorities advise the public not to approach the suspect and to immediately contact the Springfield Police Department if the individual is recognized.

The Springfield Police Department is actively investigating the matter, seeking assistance from the community. Anyone with information can share it anonymously through the Text-A-Tip program, by texting ‘SOLVE’ with your information to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7).