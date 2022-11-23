CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Lynn man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Charlestown last Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m. Massachusetts State Troopers were patrolling Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown when a check of the registration plate of a blue Toyota Avalon discovered the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. A traffic stop was conducted after police determined the driver matched the operator’s description.

Fifty-five-year-old Miguel Tiru of Lynn was then detained while an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted. Troopers located two large plastic bags in the center console that were separated into individual packaging of the following:

21.5 grams of Fentanyl

13 grams of cocaine

2.2 grams of methamphetamine

Over 250 pills of Xanax

174 pills of Gabapentin

158 pills of Clonazepam

85 pills of Adderall

22 pills of an undetermined amphetamine

23 suboxone packets

Miguel Tiru was arrested and charged with the following: