SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly hitting a police cruiser early Monday morning.

At around 12:50 a.m. members of the C3 North End Unit saw a vehicle cross over the double-yellow lines on Main Street before turning onto Bancroft Street. The vehicle then stopped on the 0-100 block of Bancroft Street and the driver began to drive in reverse and made contact with the bumper of the officer’s unmarked cruiser.

(Springfield Police Department) Freddie Rivera (Springfield Police Department)

While officers were speaking with the driver, 33-year-old Freddie Rivera of Springfield, they saw a firearm inside the car and an open beer in the cup holder. According to Springfield Police, Rivera was arrested and charged with the following: