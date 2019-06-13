Unrest follows Memphis shooting

(NBC News) One man is dead and at least 25 police officers are injured following a night of unrest on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee.

It began Thursday when a U.S. Marshals attempted to apprehend a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the man, identified as 20-year-old Brandon Webber, attempted to ram law enforcement vehicles, then exited his own vehicle while holding a weapon.

“The officers fired, striking and killing the individual,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.

A crowd quickly gathered at the scene to protest the shooting, with some throwing rocks and other objects at police.

