UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was charged with a felony after allegedly threatening to stab someone during a verbal dispute on May 3rd.

Around 10:10 am on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of Court Street after receiving reports regarding a victim being threatened with a knife. When they arrived on the scene, the victim told police that 33-year-old Jerry Turner of Utica allegedly approached them and started a verbal dispute.

According to the victim, the verbal dispute escalated when Turner allegedly then took out a knife and threatened to stab them. It was at that point that the victim contacted 911 and Turner allegedly fled the scene.

Officers searched performed an extensive search of the area and found Turner on South Street.

Turner was then arrested without incident and charged with the following: