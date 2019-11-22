UPDATE: 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Walmart in Oklahoma

UPDATE: Nov 18, 9:18 p.m.

The third victim was identified by a friend to our newsroom as Aubrey Perkins.

UPDATE: Nov 18, 5:34 p.m.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said despite family members confirming two of the victim’s identities on social media, he is not releasing the names until a press briefing Tuesday at 10 a.m.



Family members have confirmed on social media that the gunman is Yayo Varela, Jr., and the female victim is Becky Vescio.



UPDATE: Nov 18, 2019 4:04 p.m.

According to Walmart officials, one of the victims was an employee.

According to KFOR-TV, the suspect fired at the two victims, both male and female, while they were inside of the red car. Then he turned the gun on himself.

Police officials aren’t confirming the relationship between the suspect and the victims at this time.

Duncan’s State Representative Marcus Mcentire said he is heartbroken about his unspeakable tragedy.



“The violent event occurring this morning has impacted the people who live in Duncan and our surrounding communities,” Mcentire said. “We are deeply grateful to our fire and police departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations for their quick response and professionalism.”

U.S. Congressman Tom Cole whose district includes Duncan also reacted to the shooting.

“Worlds were indeed shaken and changed forever by this devasting incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, many loved ones and the entire Duncan community,” Cole said.

In an interview with KFDX an eyewitness, who was an Army combat veteran, said it all happened around 9:45 a.m when he heard nine repeated gunshots.

“I am a combat vet, I have seen everything, so it was kinda just protective mode, I just wanted to save whoever was in the vicinity,” the witness describes his immediate feelings.

“Pulled over here in the parking lot and we saw three bodies (people) on the ground and I wanted to jump out but instead another guy had already jumped out. and went out and had his gun drawn and put it up to the shooter’s head and told him to stop,” the eyewitness said.

He goes on to say that he is uncertain about how many people were next to the shooter.

“And there were three bodies (people) on the ground beside the shooter,” the eyewitness said. “Whether they were shot or whether they were laying down, I don’t know.”

The shooter as described by the witness, “brown hair, skinny, normal guy.”

The witness said the guy who approached him to de-escalate the situation also had a pistol and the shooter “submitted” as soon as he was approached.”

“I was just trying to protect the people from him, it had nothing to do with him or anything else, if I could’ve tackled him and saved him I would’ve but another guy ran up there and he had a gun and I would like to know who the other guy was that had a gun,” the witness recounts.

The entire incident lasted about 2 to 3 minutes, ” It went down so fast it could’ve been less than that,” and the police were called to the scene.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019 12:51 p.m.

According to an eyewitness, the gunman shot himself. Witness said the gunman “obviously needed some help.”

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019 11:57 a.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time but two males and one female are dead, the Duncan Police Department has confirmed.

One male and female were shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. One male was found deceased outside of the vehicle.

A handgun was found on the scene according to authorities.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:52 a.m.





Photos appear courtesy of The Duncan Banner

UPDATE: Nov 18, 2019, 11:45 a.m.

Walmart has released a statement regarding the shooting this morning at the Walmart in Duncan:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:38 a.m.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:21 a.m.

The Duncan Banner has reported three people are confirmed dead, including the shooter, in this morning’s shooting at Walmart in Duncan.

The Duncan Banner also reported that authorities on the scene have confirmed that the scene is contained and is no longer an active shooter situation.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:42 a.m.

The suspect has died according to the Duncan Banner.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:28 a.m.

KFOR is reporting that Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that three people have died.

The shooter is still at large.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:20 a.m.

The Duncan Banner is reporting that at approximately 9:54 a.m. calls on the police scanner indicate a shooting at Walmart with three down and suspect still at large.

Reports are unconfirmed at this time, however, we have reached out to Duncan Police and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown. According to Tom Deighan with Duncan Public Schools schools are on lockdown and school will continue as normal inside.

The district said parents should not try to pick up their children at this time. Children will not be released because of the lockdown protocol.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are.

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — First Responders are on the scene of a possible shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.

No word on injuries at this time.

To donate to victim Becky Vescio Memorial Service Fund click here.