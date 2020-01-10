UPS driver’s brutal assault caught on camera

(WBBH/NBC News) A Florida UPS worker accused of attacking a woman he was working with turned himself in to law enforcement.

Home surveillance cameras captured James Robinson, 24, brutally beating coworker Karen Brown outside of a Fort Myers home.

Footage shows as Brown was lying down on the ground, the man could be heard telling her to keep quiet before fleeing on foot.

Brown says Robinson attacked her after she insisted they finish their route when he asked to quit early and go home.

“I wish he would have ran and they would have killed him. I wish the officers would have shot him,” she said.

