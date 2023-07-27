ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A local police department is reminding the public to never throw a check in the trash without destroying it first.

According to the Enfield Police Department, there is an uptick across the country in check washing, the most common type of check fraud where a criminal steals the check from the mail or trash and changes the payee’s name on the check and, additionally, the amount of money.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported roughly 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the prior year’s total. Meanwhile, banks reported roughly 680,000 cases of check fraud last year. These instances of fraud involve the stealing of envelopes from postal boxes and use of technology to melt ink and write in fake names.

If you have ever deposited a check using your bank’s mobile app and then thrown the check away, be sure to shred it. Writing “void” on the front does not help with today’s new chemical washing techniques.

The Postal Inspector has the following tips to protect yourself from mail related check washing incidents:

Deposit mail before last pickup – Deposit your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes before the last pickup or at your local Post Office.

Retrieve mail frequently – Never leave your mail in your mailbox overnight.

Hold mail at the Post Office – If you’re going on vacation, have your mail held at the Post Office or have it picked up by a friend or neighbor.

“If you need to mail a check, do not put a check in your residential mailbox and raise the flag to notify the postman. Drop off checks inside a post office if you have to,” said Todd Robertson with Argo Data, a financial data provider.

Mail theft is a federal crime and is considered a felony. If you are a victim of mail theft or have any information about mail theft, contact your local police department or the USPS.