STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are alerting businesses and residents that there has been an uptick of counterfeit bills being used.

The police department was notified Wednesday morning from a local financial institution that counterfeit bills have been passed at local businesses. Most of the counterfeit money was 20-dollar bills with no watermark. In addition, bills marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” were being used.

Police say to be on the lookout for fake bills, and use a counterfeit bill marker to check the authenticity of the cash you are taking in. If you receive multiple 20-dollar bills in the same transaction, and more than one of them has the same serial number, this is a really good indication you are dealing with counterfeit money.

If you see any suspicious activity, contact the police.