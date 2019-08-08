Urgent Manhunt: Inmate escapes on tractor, prison administrator found murdered

(WMC) A prison inmate is on the run and Tennessee authorities believe he is responsible for the murder of a corrections employee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson escaped West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

A Blue Alert is issued when TBI needs help from the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Watson was assigned to work as a farm worker at the prison. He is suspected of killing prison administrator Debra Johnson, who was found dead in her home around 11:30 on the prison grounds. Johnson worked for the department of correction for 38 years.

It is not clear when Watson escaped. Residents are on high alert since word got out that he escaped, taking off on a tractor.

