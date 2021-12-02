Utica man arrested with 24 pounds of marijuana on NYS Thruway

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – On March 22nd, around 3:00 p.m., New York State Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-87 in the Town of Newburgh for a routine violation.

During the stop twenty-year-old Utica man Roqun T. Caban was found with approximately 24 pounds of marijuana.

Caban was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree (Class C Felony)

He was charged at SP Newburgh and released with and appearance ticket to return to the Town of Newburgh Court on April 5th at 5:00 p.m.

A day earlier on March 21st, 9:20 p.m., New York State Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-90 in the Town of Florida for a routine violation.

During the stop twenty-year-old Utica man Nikyro L. Smithrucker was found with 18 plastic bags and 10 small boxes which contained a total of more than 16,000mg of concentrated cannabis.

Smithrucker was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony)

He was charged at SP Fultonville and released with an appearance ticket to return to the Two of Florida Court on April 15th at 6:00 p.m.