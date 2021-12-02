Utica man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while sleeping

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-T.V.) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center are reporting that a Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

On June 22nd, The Utica Police Department and The Child Advocacy Center began to investigate a report of an incident that occurred April 2nd, 2021 involving a 14-year-old female.

It was learned during the investigation that a 25-year-old man named Mula Moo and a 14-year-old girl were alone together in a vehicle. While the young girl slept, Moo allegedly subjected the young girl to sexual contact.

On June 23rd, Moo was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, (Class D Felony)

In lieu of $15,000 cash bail, Moo has been arraigned at the Oneida County CAP Court and remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the Victim and has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.