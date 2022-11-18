ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th.

Around 10:30 am on Friday, the Department of Family and Community Services Supervisor at the Oneida County Office building reported that staff at the Oneida County Office building was receiving threatening phone calls from, who would later be identified as 25-year-old Jacqwey Yates of Utica. During those calls, Yates threatened to “come to the County Office Building, shoot occupants, and blow up the building” due to his dissatisfaction with the services he received there.

Deputies located at the Oneida County Office building were quickly able to obtain pictures of Yates and spotted him as he was entering the security checkpoint. When a search was conducted, officers allegedly found a jackknife on Yates’ person. He was detained and then transported to the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement building.

Yates has been arrested and charged with the following:

Threat of Mass Harm (Misdemeanor)

Aggravated Harassment by Phone or Electronic Means (Misdemeanor)

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division is in the process of obtaining an Extreme Risk Protection Order and a search warrant for Yates’ home to look for firearms and/or other dangerous weapons or materials.

Yates has been processed and is currently being held at Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office would like to note that at no time was anyone at the Office Building in any harm or danger, due, to the quick actions of Deputies.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.