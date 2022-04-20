UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for assistance with locating their most recent ‘Wanted Person of the Week’.

According to police, 47-year-old Vicrossu T. Roberts of Utica is wanted on an open arrest warrant from a domestic incident that occurred in North Utica sometime in April of 2022.

Roberts is charged with the following:

Strangulation in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

If you have any information regarding Roberts’s current location or the incident you can contact Warrant Investigator William Williams at 315-725-1744, Michael Cerminaro at 315-690-1834, or the Utica Police Warrants office at 315-223-3580.