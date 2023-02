PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are looking for the public’s help for information on locating a UTV that was stolen on Thursday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, the UTV was stolen from Tractor Supply located at 898 Crane Ave. in Pittsfield early Thursday morning. Police say it was last seen on Gulf Road heading into Dalton.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.