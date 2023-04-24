SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former employee of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Leeds pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Springfield’s federal court Monday.

Kevin A. Divoll, 51 of Royalston, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Divoll was identified as the owner and user of a device distributing child pornography over the VA Medical Center’s public Wi-Fi from May 2022 through July 2022. During a search of his residence on Aug. 4, 2022, Divoll was found to be in possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age. He was arrested and charged in August 2022.

Divoll could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for July 19, 2023.