Vandals caught on camera slashing tires in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of vandals was caught on camera slashing tires on multiple cars on Laurel Street in Holyoke overnight.

Surveillance video taken by a neighbor shows the suspects as they move along the street, slashing tires as they go. 22News spoke with one of the victims whose tires was slashed. She said she hopes the people responsible are caught and punished.

“I am very disappointed because this is my way of getting to work, and I put new tires not too long ago, and I think that what they’re doing they’re not thinking that they’re damaging people that are, you know, we got to go out to work so that we can support our family,” said Holyoke resident Leonala.

There’s no word from Holyoke Police Friday night on any arrests or potential suspects.