WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several vehicles were broken into at Westfield State University Tuesday night, and one vehicle was also reported stolen.

Westfield State University Police is now working with State Police to identify the individuals involved in these incidents.

This is not the first time the campus has reported this issue. A string of vehicles were stolen from campus parking lots last month. University police said they will continue to patrol all parking lots daily.

They ask that if you see anything suspicious, to call university police with a description of the individuals or the vehicle.