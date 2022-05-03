HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police (CSP) are looking for a homicide suspect who may be in Massachusetts.

The suspect, 46-year-old Matthew Chandler is wanted for the killing of 51-year-old Jeffrey C. Rawson of Chaplin, Connecticut on May 1, 2022. A vehicle related to the crime has been found in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding Chandler. Police warn to not approach him. Anyone with information should call 911 or contact State Police detectives at 860-779-4900. All calls and texts will remain confidential.