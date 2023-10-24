GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are continuing their search for a man wanted in connection with the death of his wife at their Gardner home Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, 33-year-old Aaron Pennington of Gardner is wanted for the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington of 42 Cherry St.

According to police reports, a neighbor called 911 just before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, after the couple’s four children came to their house crying. When police arrived five minutes later, Pennington was already gone and his wife was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators said they learned by conducting interviews, and from surveillance video, that the couple had been dealing with marital issues for some time, and that she had been planning to move to Texas with the children to be away from Pennington.

The vehicle he was believed to be driving, a white 2013 BMW, was found unoccupied in a wooded area at Camp Collier in Gardner. Pennington has not been located after a search in the surrounding area with the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team MSP K9 Unit teams, and the MSP Air Wing.

Pennington has blonde hair, and blue eyes, is 6-feet-2-inches tall, and about 175 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous. If you see Pennington contact police at 978-632-5600. Police are saying not to approach Pennington because he could be armed.